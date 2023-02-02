Dr. Vaidyanathan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayatri Vaidyanathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gayatri Vaidyanathan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1343
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1343Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Buffalo Medical Group PC325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1343
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. V was very kind and explained everything in detail. Great experience and would recommend her.
About Dr. Gayatri Vaidyanathan, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Vaidyanathan accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaidyanathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaidyanathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidyanathan.
