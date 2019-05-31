Overview of Dr. Gayatridevi Ika, MD

Dr. Gayatridevi Ika, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ika works at Lincoln Street Primary Care in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.