Dr. Gayithri Keshav, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They completed their residency with School of Health and Medical Sciences - Seton Hall University
Dr. Keshav's Office Locations
Essex Nephrology and Medical Center PC140 Belmont Ave Ste 103, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 751-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very attentive, listened to all complaints and answered questions. She did not rush the appointment but took the time to ensure all your needs were addressed. She is one in a million.
About Dr. Gayithri Keshav, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
NPI: 1588767875
Education & Certifications
- School of Health and Medical Sciences - Seton Hall University
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keshav has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keshav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keshav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keshav has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keshav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Keshav speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Keshav. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keshav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keshav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keshav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.