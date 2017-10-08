Overview of Dr. Gayle Cekada, MD

Dr. Gayle Cekada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cekada works at MDVIP - San Luis Obispo, California in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.