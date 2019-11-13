Dr. Gayle Crawford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayle Crawford, MD
Overview of Dr. Gayle Crawford, MD
Dr. Gayle Crawford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Crawford's Office Locations
Westside Womens Care7950 Kipling St Ste 201, Arvada, CO 80005 Directions (303) 467-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I met with Dr Crawford I was dealing with a pelvic organ prolapse: my cervix was protruding - significantly - from my vaginal area. Maintaining quality hygiene was difficult as was urinating. I felt like a freak while dealing with a heaviness in my abdomen and total lack of bladder control. Partnering with Dr Diane Hartman (urologist), Dr Crawford explained her process of performing a hysterectomy through robotic surgery; an amazing process involving very small incisions that have healed quickly. I truly appreciate Dr Crawford's manner. She is incredibly smart, considerate, and highly skilled. I never felt rushed, I understood what the course of action was going to be and I went into surgery trusting her 100%. I feel like a new woman! I am grateful and I encourage anyone dealing with a situation similar to mine to meet with Dr Crawford. She will listen and she can help!
About Dr. Gayle Crawford, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1811061088
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.