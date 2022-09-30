Dr. Gayle Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayle Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gayle Harris, MD
Dr. Gayle Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Rockville General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
-
1
Ct Women Obgyn1050 Sullivan Ave Ste A4, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 648-2748
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockville General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Dr. Harris is incredibly knowledgable, super responsive and extremely dedicated to care. I drive quite a far way just to be seen by Dr. Harris and am always impressed
About Dr. Gayle Harris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1407860661
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.