Overview of Dr. Gayle Kookootsedes, MD

Dr. Gayle Kookootsedes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Kookootsedes works at Vista Healthcare Joint & Arthritis Center in Saint George, UT with other offices in San Diego, CA and Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.