Dr. Gayle Masri-Fridling, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Masri-Fridling works at William Sawchuk MD & Gayle Masri-fridling MD Ltd. in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Warts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.