Dr. Gayle McCloskey, MD
Dr. Gayle McCloskey, MD is a Dermatologist in Crest Hill, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.
Locations
Premier Dermatology - Crest Hill2051 Plainfield Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Directions (630) 506-8177
Premier Dermatology - Morris1600 W Us Route 6, Morris, IL 60450 Directions (630) 506-8177
Premier Dermatology - Yorkville507 W Kendall Dr Ste 2, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 506-8177
Very knowledgeable. Willing to help me get the safe meds I need
About Dr. Gayle McCloskey, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1154315760
- Mayo Graduate School Of Med
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. McCloskey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCloskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCloskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCloskey works at
Dr. McCloskey has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCloskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
246 patients have reviewed Dr. McCloskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCloskey.
