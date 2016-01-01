Dr. Gayle Rebovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayle Rebovich, MD
Overview of Dr. Gayle Rebovich, MD
Dr. Gayle Rebovich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.
Dr. Rebovich works at
Dr. Rebovich's Office Locations
-
1
Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center50 Maude St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2316
-
2
St Joseph Health Center877 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2309
-
3
Roger Williams Medical Center825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rebovich?
About Dr. Gayle Rebovich, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1780891440
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rebovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebovich accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rebovich works at
Dr. Rebovich has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rebovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebovich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.