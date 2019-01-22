Dr. Gayle Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayle Simmons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at Downers Grove412 63rd St Ste 103, Downers Grove, IL 60516 Directions (630) 969-7706
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient of Dr. Simmons with today being my second yearly exam. I find her to be very good! She takes the time to answer questions, never in a hurry & easy to talk to. I also find her staff to be extremely nice & very helpful! I am more than happy with the recommendation of my GP!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.