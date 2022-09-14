Dr. Gayle Skinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayle Skinner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gayle Skinner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Capital Women's Care10801 Lockwood Dr Ste 320, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 681-3400
Capital Women's Care (Germantown)19851 Observation Dr Ste 345, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 681-3400
Holy Cross Hospital1500 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 681-3400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health

Dr. Skinner cared for me throughout my entire high-risk pregnancy and delivered our child via C-Section. This was the best decision we could have ever made. The level of care and expertise provided by her was immaculate and even when my husband and I were in doubt regarding issues relating to the pregnancy, Dr. Skinner’s level of confidence and genuine empathy carried us through. We will be forever grateful for her care!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851336655
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
