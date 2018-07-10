See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Gazala Siddiqui, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gazala Siddiqui, MD

Dr. Gazala Siddiqui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Siddiqui works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siddiqui's Office Locations

    UT Physicians Women's Center - Texas Medical Center
    6410 Fannin St Ste 250, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 325-7131
    UT Physicians Women's Center - Bellaire Station
    6500 West Loop S Ste 200-D, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Endometriosis
Uterine Prolapse
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Hypertension
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cervical Polyps
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Hemorrhoids
High Risk Pregnancy
Hydronephrosis
Hyperlipidemia
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Disease
Kidney Stones
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Polyuria
Rectovaginal Fistula
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Uterine Diseases
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 10, 2018
    This amazing Dr performed a prolapse surgery on my mom June 12,2018 we were absolutely amazed with her she kept us informed before and after the surgery she made a personal call to me when the surgery was complete to inform me of everything that she had encountered during surgery and her actions which were discussed before the surgery should she run into any of those particular problems Dr Siddiqui and her entire team went above and beyond to assure our comfort in her performing this surgery
    — Jul 10, 2018
    About Dr. Gazala Siddiqui, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346265725
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College
