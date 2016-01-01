See All Neurologists in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Gustavo Chagoya, MD

Neurology
Overview of Dr. Gustavo Chagoya, MD

Dr. Gustavo Chagoya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. 

Dr. Chagoya works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chagoya's Office Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
1200 S York St Ste 3280, Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 527-7730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Tumor
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Gustavo Chagoya, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1538555081
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gustavo Chagoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chagoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chagoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chagoya works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chagoya’s profile.

Dr. Chagoya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chagoya.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chagoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chagoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

