Dr. Gazelle Aram, MD
Overview
Dr. Gazelle Aram, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Expert Care Center4675 Linton Blvd Ste 102, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 501-7445
Expert Care Center4800 Linton Blvd Ste E310, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 335-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend this doctor she is very professional and really cares about her patients ! This doctor has done more for me to relieve my pain then any others! Her staff is also very friendly And professional . The atmosphere in her office is very pleasant and calming I’m truly happy that I found this wonderful doctor
About Dr. Gazelle Aram, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922244516
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aram accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aram has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aram.
