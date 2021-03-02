Overview of Dr. Gazi Abdulhay, MD

Dr. Gazi Abdulhay, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Istanbul University / Istanbul Medical Faulty and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .



Dr. Abdulhay works at Lehigh Valley Womens Cancer Ctr in Allentown, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.