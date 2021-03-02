Dr. Gazi Abdulhay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdulhay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gazi Abdulhay, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Istanbul University / Istanbul Medical Faulty and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .
-
1
Lehigh Valley Womens Cancer Ctr1611 Pond Rd Ste 101, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 366-8555
-
2
HAN Gynecologic Oncology -Broomall30 Lawrence Rd Ste 500, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 876-9640
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr A. I drive 2 1/2 hours for my appts. He saved my life when I got Ovarian Cancer back in 2010. I just called to confirm my appt. and found out that he left Crozer. Does anyone know where he went to?
- Oncology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Turkish
- 1548210024
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes Med Ct
- Istanbul University / Istanbul Medical Faulty
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
