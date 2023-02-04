Dr. Gazi Zibari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zibari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gazi Zibari, MD
Overview of Dr. Gazi Zibari, MD
Dr. Gazi Zibari, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University Hospital
Dr. Zibari works at
Dr. Zibari's Office Locations
-
1
WK Advanced Surgery Center2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 2B, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zibari?
Dr Zibari was my husbands dr throughout his stay at WK Transplant Center.. he was so kind and concerned and made it all a little more bearable..
About Dr. Gazi Zibari, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1497775282
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zibari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zibari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zibari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zibari works at
Dr. Zibari speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zibari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zibari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zibari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zibari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.