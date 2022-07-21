See All Gastroenterologists in Troy, OH
Dr. Gbeminiyi Samuel, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gbeminiyi Samuel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Lagos College of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Samuel works at Premier Gastroenterology Specialists in Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Gastroenterology Specialists at Upper Valley Medical Center
    3130 N County Road 25A Ste 109, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

pH Probe
Wireless pH Testing
Ultrasound, Endoanal
pH Probe
Wireless pH Testing
Ultrasound, Endoanal

Treatment frequency



pH Probe Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 21, 2022
About Dr. Gbeminiyi Samuel, MD

  • Gastroenterology
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • 1215322664
Education & Certifications

  • Vidant Medical Center
  • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
  • University of Lagos College of Medicine
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gbeminiyi Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Samuel works at Premier Gastroenterology Specialists in Troy, OH. View the full address on Dr. Samuel’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

