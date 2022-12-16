See All Psychiatrists in De Pere, WI
Dr. Gbolahan Oyinloye, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Gbolahan Oyinloye, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in De Pere, WI. They graduated from University Of Ilorin, Nigeria and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Oyinloye works at Prevea East De Pere Health Center in De Pere, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Prevea East De Pere Health Center
    3860 Monroe Rd Fl 5, De Pere, WI 54115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Dr. O was the most caring and knowledgeable doctor Iv ever been the patient of. He always stayed late to meet with me because I didn't get off work until with his office was closing for the day. I was his patient for 4 years and he always made me feel like I was going to be ok even when I didn't know if I would be. He was a big part of my recovery and I am so thankful I found him.
Jessica Miller — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Gbolahan Oyinloye, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1255695888
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo.
    • University Of Ilorin, Nigeria
    • Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gbolahan Oyinloye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyinloye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oyinloye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oyinloye works at Prevea East De Pere Health Center in De Pere, WI. View the full address on Dr. Oyinloye’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyinloye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyinloye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyinloye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyinloye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

