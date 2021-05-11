Dr. Britt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geami Britt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geami Britt, MD
Dr. Geami Britt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Britt's Office Locations
North Florida Womens Care1401 Centerville Rd Ste 202, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-7241
Providence Womens Care-piedmont Pathology Lab1718 E 4th St Ste 907, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 372-4000
Novant Health Charlotte Orthopaedic Hospital1901 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 316-3148
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Britt is the best doctor I’ve ever come across. She cares about you as a person, and listens to any concern you have with patience and empathy. I can’t recommend her more.
About Dr. Geami Britt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1578958443
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britt accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.