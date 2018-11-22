Dr. Gebran Abboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gebran Abboud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr
Banner - University Medical Center1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-0111
Banner Alzheimer's Institute3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-8888
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
I think Dr. Abboud is great. He listens to what you have to say and does not hurry you out of the exam room. I had so many questions to ask him but my mind went blank when I was trying to think of them. He said "take your time" and he answered my questions in a way that I understood. I would definitely recommend him to any one looking for a good Gastroenterologist! Also he has a great staff working there and they also try and help you with anything that you might need.
- Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
Dr. Abboud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abboud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abboud has seen patients for Diarrhea, Pancreatitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abboud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abboud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abboud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abboud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abboud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.