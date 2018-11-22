See All Gastroenterologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Gebran Abboud, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gebran Abboud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr

Dr. Abboud works at Banner - University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Pancreatitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner - University Medical Center
    1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-0111
  2. 2
    Banner Alzheimer's Institute
    3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
  • Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ascites
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Assisted Deep Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Erosive Gastritis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Throat Chevron Icon
Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Jaundice Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaundice
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malignant Jaundice Chevron Icon
Malignant Obstructive Biliary Disease Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obstructive Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 22, 2018
    I think Dr. Abboud is great. He listens to what you have to say and does not hurry you out of the exam room. I had so many questions to ask him but my mind went blank when I was trying to think of them. He said "take your time" and he answered my questions in a way that I understood. I would definitely recommend him to any one looking for a good Gastroenterologist! Also he has a great staff working there and they also try and help you with anything that you might need.
    J Diethrick in Seward, PA — Nov 22, 2018
    About Dr. Gebran Abboud, MD

    Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1518160373
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr
    Undergraduate School
    University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
