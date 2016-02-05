Dr. Geddy Krul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geddy Krul, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Geddy Krul, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Ensenada, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Union Pediatrics Associates PA381 Chestnut St # 19L, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 498-5094
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

There is usually no wait and the environment is very calm. If my son is sick or I have concerns, he takes me right away. A very sweet and understanding doctor and he really cares about the kids!
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1215936604
- Newark Beth Israel Med Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Ensenada, Escuela De Medicina
Dr. Krul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Krul using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Krul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krul speaks Spanish and Yiddish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.