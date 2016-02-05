Overview of Dr. Geddy Krul, MD

Dr. Geddy Krul, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Ensenada, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Krul works at Union Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Union, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.