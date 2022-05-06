Dr. Geden Franck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geden Franck, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Florida State University (Fsu) and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine - Fort Lauderdale2122 NW 62nd St Ste 220, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 869-5398Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine1150 N 35th Ave Ste 130, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5404Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I refer to Dr. Franck as a miracle Dr. He has helped me with painful arthritis and muscle pain. He is simply the best! His office staff is a true asset to his practice. Thank you all!
- Sports Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Creole
- Male
- 1972920890
- University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Maryland Medical Systems
- University Of Maryland Med Systems
- Florida State University (Fsu)
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
