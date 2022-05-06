Book an Appointment

Dr. Geden Franck, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Geden Franck, MD

Dr. Geden Franck, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Florida State University (Fsu) and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Franck works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Franck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine - Fort Lauderdale
    2122 NW 62nd St Ste 220, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5398
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 130, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5404
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Digital Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Strain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Imaging Chevron Icon
Heat Exhaustion Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Imaging Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mi c hael Loucks — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Geden Franck, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Creole
    • Male
    • 1972920890
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University Of Maryland Medical Systems
    • University Of Maryland Med Systems
    • Florida State University (Fsu)
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

