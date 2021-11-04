Dr. Bisht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geeta Bisht, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geeta Bisht, MD
Dr. Geeta Bisht, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Bisht works at
Dr. Bisht's Office Locations
Geeta Bisht MD2410 N Glendale Dr Ste A, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-5181
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bisht is caring, emphatic and thorough. Say what you want, not every doctor or therapist is for you. She went to the root of my problem, gave me the medication I needed to make me better and able to live with my anxiety and depression. I like her, very knowledgeable and good!
About Dr. Geeta Bisht, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1134122674
Education & Certifications
- KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bisht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bisht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bisht works at
Dr. Bisht speaks Hindi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisht. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisht.
