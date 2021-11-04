See All Psychiatrists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Geeta Bisht, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (29)
Map Pin Small Fort Wayne, IN
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Geeta Bisht, MD

Dr. Geeta Bisht, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Bisht works at Geeta Bisht MD in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bisht's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Geeta Bisht MD
    2410 N Glendale Dr Ste A, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-5181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Nov 04, 2021
    Dr. Bisht is caring, emphatic and thorough. Say what you want, not every doctor or therapist is for you. She went to the root of my problem, gave me the medication I needed to make me better and able to live with my anxiety and depression. I like her, very knowledgeable and good!
    Janet Rohr — Nov 04, 2021
    About Dr. Geeta Bisht, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1134122674
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bisht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bisht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisht. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bisht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bisht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

