Dr. Geeta Handa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geeta Handa, MD
Dr. Geeta Handa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI.
Dr. Handa works at
Dr. Handa's Office Locations
Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System2101 Elm St N, Fargo, ND 58102 Directions (701) 239-3700
Rock Hill Va Cboc205 Piedmont Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 366-4848
Va Outpatient Clinic Rock Hill2670 Mills Park Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 366-4848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Geeta Handa, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handa works at
