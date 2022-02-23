Overview of Dr. Geeta Kurra, MD

Dr. Geeta Kurra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kurra works at Premier Oncology Hematology Associates in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.