Overview of Dr. Geeta Lalchandani-Lalwani, MD

Dr. Geeta Lalchandani-Lalwani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Lalchandani-Lalwani works at Rocky Mountain Retina Associates in Denver, CO with other offices in Boulder, CO, Longmont, CO and Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Hemorrhage and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.