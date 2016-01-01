Overview

Dr. Geeta Maker-Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Maker-Clark works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.