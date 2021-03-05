Dr. Geeta Narula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geeta Narula, MD
Dr. Geeta Narula, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
Nassau Obstetrics & Gynecology, 901 Stewart Ave Ste 210, Garden City, NY 11530, (516) 745-0444
Hospital Affiliations
NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
She's an excellent doctor I trust her 100% she delivered all three of my babies now who are in their 20s She came in for each one of their deliveries, when at the time, she could have one of her partners back then, come in. She made an effort to come in on her off time. When I found out I needed to get a hysterectomy 5 years ago I search for her, there was no one else that I wanted to do it. I got back in touch with her and I've been back with her since.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932211307
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
Dr. Narula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narula accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Narula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Narula works at
Dr. Narula has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Narula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.