Overview of Dr. Geeta Narula, MD

Dr. Geeta Narula, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Med Center



Dr. Narula works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates--Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.