Dr. Geeta Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geeta Patel, DO is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
River Oaks Dermatology3730 Kirby Dr Ste 601, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 581-9119Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
NDr.Patel and her staff are excellent! Dr. Patel diagnosed me quickly and accurately on my first visit. She is knowledgeable, professional , compassionate and kind. After listening to my symptoms and diagnosing me, she was able to educate me on my condition. The office took the time to do what was necessary for me to be approved, to get the medication I needed. The staff are consistently friendly and cheerful. They are always helpful and aware of what is going on with my treatment plan. Overall, the office has great energy and I always feel like I am in good hands. I highly recommend Dr. Patel and her staff. Denise O
About Dr. Geeta Patel, DO
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1982925186
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Rosacea, Ringworm and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.