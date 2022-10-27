Overview

Dr. Geeta Patel, DO is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Patel works at River Oaks Dermatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Ringworm and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.