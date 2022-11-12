Dr. Geeta Poudel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poudel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geeta Poudel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Geeta Poudel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winchester, VA.
Locations
Office1330 Amherst St Ste B, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (302) 766-3671
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my doctor for the last few years and I really appreciate all the work she has done. She is very easy to talk to and I felt like she listened to what I had to say. I have and will continue to recommend her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Geeta Poudel, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1457873101
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poudel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poudel accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poudel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Poudel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poudel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poudel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poudel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.