Overview of Dr. Geeta Yalamanchi, MD

Dr. Geeta Yalamanchi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Yalamanchi works at Middlesex Community Medical Care, LLC in Metuchen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.