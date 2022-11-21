See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Geetanjali Kale, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (19)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Geetanjali Kale, MD

Dr. Geetanjali Kale, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wellington, FL. 

Dr. Kale works at Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists, P.A. in Wellington, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists
    1041 S State Road 7 Ste 1, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 659-6336
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists, P.A.
    1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 430, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 659-6336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 21, 2022
    I went to Dr. Kale for a swollen thyroid and she was very thorough and a good communicator. However; I was told to get bloodwork and that a prescription would be called to Quest. I made an appointment at Quest but there was no record of my prescription. I called Dr. Kale's office and left a message. Their answering message said I would get a callback in 24 hours. It's been 4-days and still no callback. Very disappointing.
    Jason Stringer — Nov 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Geetanjali Kale, MD
    About Dr. Geetanjali Kale, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962637520
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kale has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

