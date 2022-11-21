Dr. Kale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geetanjali Kale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geetanjali Kale, MD
Dr. Geetanjali Kale, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wellington, FL.
Dr. Kale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kale's Office Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists1041 S State Road 7 Ste 1, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 659-6336
-
2
Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists, P.A.1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 430, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-6336
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kale?
I went to Dr. Kale for a swollen thyroid and she was very thorough and a good communicator. However; I was told to get bloodwork and that a prescription would be called to Quest. I made an appointment at Quest but there was no record of my prescription. I called Dr. Kale's office and left a message. Their answering message said I would get a callback in 24 hours. It's been 4-days and still no callback. Very disappointing.
About Dr. Geetanjali Kale, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1962637520
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kale works at
Dr. Kale has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.