Overview

Dr. Geetha Gopalakrishnan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Gopalakrishnan works at Ultrasound East Providence Ri in Riverside, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.