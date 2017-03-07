See All Rheumatologists in Snellville, GA
Dr. Geetha Jonnala, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (25)
Map Pin Small Snellville, GA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Geetha Jonnala, MD

Dr. Geetha Jonnala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Jonnala works at EASTSIDE RHEUMATOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDIC in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jonnala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gwinnett Endocrinology
    1567 Janmar Rd Ste 100, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 972-1022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 07, 2017
    I've been struggling to find a rheumatologist with excellent bedside manners & an ear to actually listen until I met Dr. Jonnala Geetha. As a first time patient she was attentive, thorough, & empathetic to my battle with fibromyalgia & more. My wait time was short, the paperwork wasn't long & repetitive, the front office staff was pleasant & friendly, & the lab technician at the end of my visit was great! I arrived in tears, & left with a smile!
    Yakima Douglas in Conyers, GA — Mar 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Geetha Jonnala, MD
    About Dr. Geetha Jonnala, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578690467
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geetha Jonnala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonnala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jonnala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jonnala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jonnala works at EASTSIDE RHEUMATOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDIC in Snellville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jonnala’s profile.

    Dr. Jonnala has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jonnala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonnala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonnala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonnala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonnala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

