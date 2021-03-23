Dr. Kandimala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geetha Kandimala, MD
Overview
Dr. Geetha Kandimala, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center.
Dr. Kandimala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Geetha B. Kandimala MD PC5606 SW Lee Blvd Ste 302, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 699-8412
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwestern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kandimala?
Dr. Kandimala and her staff were exceptionally awesome from beginning to end. I had a not so peasant procedure done and they made it as pleasant as they could. Would definitely recommend them.
About Dr. Geetha Kandimala, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1922200435
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandimala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kandimala works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandimala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandimala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandimala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandimala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.