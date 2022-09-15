Dr. Geetha Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geetha Krishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Geetha Krishnan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from Adichunchanagiri Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.
Watson Clinic Urgent Care Main1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7873Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Watson Clnc Llp2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 680-7243Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Dr. Krishnan has been my primary care physician for two years. She is thorough, noticing issues that have not been addressed by other physicians. She explains things thoroughly, is completely aware of my medical history and is genuinely concerned. Her office and support staff keep her on schedule and Dr. Krishan knows how to apportion time based on patient needs.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Tamil
- Adichunchanagiri Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
