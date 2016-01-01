See All Psychiatrists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Geetha Menon, MD

Psychiatry
1.7 (12)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Geetha Menon, MD

Dr. Geetha Menon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Menon works at Geetha Menon Medical PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Menon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Geetha Menon Medical PC
    1983 Marcus Ave Ste E132, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 216-1781

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
About Dr. Geetha Menon, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1467598615
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Geetha Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Menon works at Geetha Menon Medical PC in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Menon’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

