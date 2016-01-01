Dr. Geetha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geetha Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geetha Reddy, MD
Dr. Geetha Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
MHMR Tarrant4525 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 569-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Geetha Reddy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1285792820
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Reddy works at
