Overview

Dr. Geetha Soodini, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Soodini works at North Georgia Diabetes & END in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.