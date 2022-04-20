Dr. Geetha Soodini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soodini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geetha Soodini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geetha Soodini, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Soodini works at
Locations
-
1
North Georgia Diabetes & END1505 Northside Blvd Ste 2800, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-3842
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soodini?
Dr Soodini and her staff are amazing! She has treated my son for a long time! She and her staff are thorough, detailed , professional, timely, kind, caring and follow through with details! That’s unheard of these days with healthcare! I highly recommend any and all to this wonderful Doctor and awesome staff
About Dr. Geetha Soodini, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1093872558
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diabetes Ctr
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soodini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soodini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soodini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soodini works at
Dr. Soodini has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soodini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Soodini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soodini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soodini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soodini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.