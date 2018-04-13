Dr. Geetha Thippeswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thippeswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geetha Thippeswamy, MD
Overview of Dr. Geetha Thippeswamy, MD
Dr. Geetha Thippeswamy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Thippeswamy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thippeswamy's Office Locations
-
1
Cupertino Pediatrics10430 S De Anza Blvd Ste 130, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 538-1410
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thippeswamy?
Great cooperation and treatment.
About Dr. Geetha Thippeswamy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1407806086
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University
- El Camino Hospital
- Bangalore Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thippeswamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thippeswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thippeswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thippeswamy works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Thippeswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thippeswamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thippeswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thippeswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.