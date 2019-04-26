Dr. Geetha Thirumala, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thirumala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geetha Thirumala, DMD
Dr. Geetha Thirumala, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kenosha, WI.
Dr. Thirumala works at
ForwardDental Kenosha3620 57th Ave Ste 600, Kenosha, WI 53144 Directions (262) 320-7956
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Awesome pediatric dentist! Patient, friendly and very knowledgeable. She is so good with children.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Thirumala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thirumala accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thirumala using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thirumala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thirumala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thirumala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thirumala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thirumala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.