Dr. Geetha Vedula, MD
Overview of Dr. Geetha Vedula, MD
Dr. Geetha Vedula, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University.
Dr. Vedula's Office Locations
Weston Office2200 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 110, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 510-2252Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vedula is awesome. I had to see her for high pressure in my eyes due to glaucoma, she performed surgery on me putting stents in my eye to relive the pressure and also my Cataract. Aside from her being an exceptional doctor, her staff is the most personable doctors office staff I have ever dealt with, friendly, pleasant and patient. I am more then pleased with Dr Vedula and her entire staff
About Dr. Geetha Vedula, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Glaucoma Jules Stein Eye Institute, University Of California At Los Angeles
- Friedenwald Eye Institute / Maryland General Hospital, University Of Maryland Medical System
- Yale School Of Medicine At Hospital Of Saint Raphael
- West Virginia University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vedula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vedula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vedula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vedula has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vedula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedula.
