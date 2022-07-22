Dr. Sivananthan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geethan Sivananthan, MD
Overview
Dr. Geethan Sivananthan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They completed their residency with New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
Dr. Sivananthan works at
Locations
Center for Digestive Diseases P.A.695 Chestnut St, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-6565
- 2 200 S Orange Ave Ste 200, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (908) 688-6565
Endo-surgi Center PA1201 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 686-0066
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My college-bound child had a scary ER visit on the eve of starting freshman year across the country, owing to a bout of colitis, an upsetting diagnosis as it can be a precursor to Crohn's. Dr. Sivananthan was the doctor on call at Barnabas, and we went to his private practice for followup. He is one of the most terrific doctors I've encountered as a parent or patient. He was clearly extremely knowledgeable (his residency was at a top NYC hospital) but also uncommonly personable, warm and patient. He took the time to explain every aspect of my child's diagnosis, was upfront about what we knew and still don't know, and helped us weigh how aggressively we should pursue additional treatment, including advising on diet for the immediate future. We never felt rushed--he provided all the info we needed to make an informed decision--and promised to be there if new symptoms arose or my child's circumstances changed. Was so grateful! Dr. S is the best!
About Dr. Geethan Sivananthan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1598907990
Education & Certifications
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sivananthan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivananthan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivananthan has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivananthan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivananthan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivananthan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivananthan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivananthan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.