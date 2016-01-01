Dr. Geetika Sachdeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geetika Sachdeva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geetika Sachdeva, MD
Dr. Geetika Sachdeva, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with Uconn Medical Center
Dr. Sachdeva works at
Dr. Sachdeva's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group30 Loeffler Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 380-5150
-
2
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 224-5672
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Geetika Sachdeva, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1386888139
Education & Certifications
- Uconn Medical Center
- Rajindra Hospital
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachdeva accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachdeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachdeva works at
Dr. Sachdeva speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
Dr. Sachdeva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdeva.
