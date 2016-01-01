See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Bloomfield, CT
Dr. Geetika Sachdeva, MD

Geriatric Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Geetika Sachdeva, MD

Dr. Geetika Sachdeva, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with Uconn Medical Center

Dr. Sachdeva works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sachdeva's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    30 Loeffler Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 380-5150
    Hartford Healthcare Medical Group
    462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 224-5672

Hospital Affiliations
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Abdominal Pain
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Abdominal Pain

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Photo: Dr. Geetika Sachdeva, MD
    About Dr. Geetika Sachdeva, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1386888139
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uconn Medical Center
    Internship
    • Rajindra Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geetika Sachdeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sachdeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sachdeva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdeva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachdeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachdeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

