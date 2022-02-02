Overview

Dr. Gehad Ghaith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Ghaith works at Gastrointestinal Specialists in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Diarrhea and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.