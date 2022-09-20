Dr. Gelasio Baras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gelasio Baras, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine / University La Habana and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Hialeah Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.
Gelasio Baras MD PA11760 SW 40th St Ste 502, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 227-2700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Coral Gables Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
Quick service, friendly staff, very attentive doctors. Everything on time.
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275847808
- LSUHSC-University Medical Center
- Faculty of Medicine / University La Habana
- Neurology
Dr. Baras speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Baras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baras.
