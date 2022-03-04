Overview of Dr. Gele Moloney, MD

Dr. Gele Moloney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.



Dr. Moloney works at UPMC Mercy Orthopedic Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.