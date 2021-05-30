Overview

Dr. Gelsey Goodstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Goodstein works at Apex Multispecialty Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.