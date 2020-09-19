Dr. Gemini Bogie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gemini Bogie, MD
Overview of Dr. Gemini Bogie, MD
Dr. Gemini Bogie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Bogie's Office Locations
Petersen Donita5622 N Portland Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-2881
Gemini J. Bogie, MD3435 NW 56th St # A1010, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Nice office, competent staff, nice location with easy parking. Dr. Bogie has nice patient skills and is an excellent physician.
About Dr. Gemini Bogie, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dean a McGee Eye Institute
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma State University
